‘Truly remarkable’ GCSE results at school badly affected by concrete crisis

St Leonards Catholic School has praised staff and pupils for working through the upheaval after much of the school was closed at the start of the year

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 22 August 2024 12:23
Parents demonstrated in support of St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham, earlier in the academic year (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Parents demonstrated in support of St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham, earlier in the academic year (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A school that was one of the worst affected in the country by the reinforced concrete crisis was celebrating what it called “truly remarkable” GCSE results.

St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham was largely shut just as the academic year began and students faced losing face-to-face teaching for much of the first term.

Some pupils were taught off-site in alternative venues after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in school buildings.

Despite the campaigning efforts of parents and the educational trust that runs the school, no uplift was allowed to mitigate the disruption that students faced, including a lack of practical lessons in subjects such as science.

The school said this year around a quarter of GCSE results were 9 or 8, with 90% scoring grades 9-4.

That compared with last year’s figure of 89% of pupils scoring 9-4.

A spokesman said: “This level of achievements, which we are confident will see St Leonard’s remain amongst the highest performing schools in the North East, are very special in themselves.

“Against the backdrop of Raac and the fact no student received any extra concession toward their exams, these results are truly remarkable.

“This period of time has really pulled the whole community together. Well done to everyone.

“Huge credit must go to our wonderful and extremely hard-working students, dedicated and committed staff, who have gone the extra mile and beyond.

“Our parents have been exceptionally supportive and caring.”

The school is currently being rebuilt and its new facilities should open in 2026.

