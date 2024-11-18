Police officer accused of GBH after tasered man fell from outbuilding
Pc Liam Newman, 30, based at Ilford Police Station, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
A Metropolitan Police officer is due to appear in court after he tasered a man who then fell off an outbuilding and was left with life-changing injuries.
He was chasing a 61-year-old man on foot in Woodford Green, east London, on April 24 2022 when the suspect climbed onto “a shed structure”, and fell after Mr Newman tasered him, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The IOPC carried out a year-long investigation before passing a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which then authorised the charge.
Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads policing in the area, said: “I am acutely aware of the level of public concern following this incident.
“Our officers understand it is vitally important to maintain public trust and confidence, and that such matters are thoroughly investigated.
“Given criminal proceedings are now active we must now allow the circumstances to be examined in open court.”