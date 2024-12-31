Hundreds take part in Dublin vigil to show support for Palestinian journalists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of people have taken part in a vigil in Dublin to show support for Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza.

Members of the Irish press gathered for the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign New Year’s Eve vigil at the Ha’penny Bridge in protest over the killing of journalists by Israeli forces.

It has been reported by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate that more than 190 journalists have been killed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) since the war in Gaza began.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) lined the bridge while a currach with Irish and Palestinian flags rowed along the River Liffey.

RTE education correspondent Emma O’Kelly said: “As NUJ members, we believe it is really important to gather and openly express solidarity and support for journalists working in Gaza, who are under attack and being killed by Israel.

“Everyone who is killed is a tragedy but the problem with journalism is that if you kill journalists, you are also killing the truth and preventing a story from getting out.

“That is why we feel it is incumbent on us to be here and stand up for our sisters and brothers who are working in Gaza and being killed for doing their job.

“We are also very concerned that Israel is not letting international media in to Gaza. Again, this all contributes to the stifling of the really important story.

“We need journalists in there, we need journalists to be allowed to report the truth freely, and this is not happening.”