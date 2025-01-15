Taoiseach welcomes Gaza ceasefire after ’15 months of destruction’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Simon Harris has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal following “15 months of immense human suffering and destruction”.

Mr Harris said he hoped the deal will now receive the formal approval of the Israeli government.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal which promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

I hope that all sides will seize this opportunity, fully honouring their commitments, allowing hostages to return to their families Simon Harris

Mr Harris said: “The brutal war we have witnessed has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians, including more than 17,000 innocent and vulnerable children.

“More than 100,000 have been physically injured or maimed, many of them losing limbs or suffering other life-altering injuries.

“Hostages have been held in captivity for more than 465 days, away from their families and loved ones.

“They too have endured the most horrific suffering and distress.

“I hope that all sides will seize this opportunity, fully honouring their commitments, allowing hostages to return to their families and the people of Gaza to begin rebuilding their lives and I hope that it will lead to a permanent arrangement.”

The Taoiseach said the international community must play its part by working to “put a process in place that can lead to lasting peace”.

He added: “This will only be achieved through a two-state solution, with the state of Israel living in peace and security alongside a sovereign state of Palestine.

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said it had been a “long-awaited development”.

He said: “We need to see a massive scale-up of humanitarian aid into Gaza, return of basic services and a clear framework under which those displaced as part of the conflict can return.

“Palestinian Authority governance is crucial in this regard, as is the role of UN and humanitarian agencies, including UNRWA, who must be allowed to operate fully and without hindrance.

“I commend the facilitators, notably the US, Egypt and Qatar, for their sustained efforts over recent months and urge that these discussions are sustained with a view to ensuring full implementation of this agreement.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said the agreement would be “welcomed by those at the edge of survival itself”.

He added: “The agreement has been anxiously awaited by the families who have had to wait since the attacks by Hamas on 7th October 2023 for news on the wellbeing of their relatives who had been taken hostage.

“In some cases, the coming days may bring news of the death of family members which will be a matter of the deepest grief.

“All those in Gaza who have mourned their relatives or who are searching in the rubble for news of their relatives will equally have welcomed this ceasefire.

“Most importantly, this agreement must be utilised to deliver the massive scale up in humanitarian aid which is urgently needed to save more lives.”