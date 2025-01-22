Palestinian doctor living in Manchester to return to Gaza to ‘do her duty’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Palestinian doctor, who has been living in Manchester since the war broke out, plans to return to Gaza now that a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has been agreed.

Dr Mona El-Farra, 70, who left Gaza shortly after the fighting escalated, has lost her family home in Gaza city, her childhood home in Khan Younis and 176 family members.

Her son Mohammed Ghalayini, who lives in Manchester, had been visiting her when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023.

Dr El-Farra left for the UK with her daughter shortly after, while her son, a British-Palestinian scientist, returned two months later after being forced to flee.

Dr El-Farra, who is the director of Gaza Projects for the Middle East Children’s Alliance (Meca), says she is looking forward to returning to her home county to perform her duty as a doctor.

“I prefer to wait until things are clear in the second stage of the ceasefire but for sure I’m returning back to Gaza and to touch the ground and to see what has been left of my family and friends,” Dr El-Farra told the PA news agency.

Dr El-Farra, who is a specialised dermatologist, says she plans to set up a mobile clinic to help support her people.

She also plans to set up psycho-social support group for women and children as part of her role with Meca which “works to protect the rights and improve the lives of children” through aid.

She said: “I’ll do my duty as a doctor, as a dermatologist, because skin disease in Gaza has been prevalent due to the living conditions of people inside the tents and the lack of hygiene.

“My home has been destroyed in Gaza City but I will stay in a tent beside my home if I have to.

“I want to do this from the bottom of my heart for my people.”

Dr El-Farra, who also co-founded Al-Awda hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp, described the “journey from hell” she will take to return home.

This involves a flight from the UK to Cairo, then a 12 to 14-hour car journey to the border, which passes through different Egyptian checkpoints and crowds of people.

“I am 70, and maybe there are younger doctors, but still, I am specialised in dermatology, and I want to do something,” she said.

“The civilians have endured the most difficult times with no basic needs, no water, no electricity, spread of disease and have been displaced.”

Dr El-Farra, who was born in 1954, says all her memories growing up in Gaza have been interrupted by war.

She added: “I lived all my childhood years and teenage years and later during one attack against the other.

“Occupation is inhumane, and it means that you have no control whatsoever of your own life, but I hope that the occupation will end and that Palestinian people will get their rights.”

The Israeli response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7 has ground down much of the civilian infrastructure of the Gaza Strip, displacing 90% of its population.

A UN assessment from satellite imagery showed more than 60,000 structures across Gaza had been destroyed and more than 20,000 severely damaged in the war as of December 1 2024.

“The historical mosque in Gaza City has been destroyed, beautiful churches have also been destroyed,” said Dr El-Farra.

“There was a castle in my hometown of Khan Younis that has been destroyed as well.

“Gaza will be rebuilt, but it will not be the same again.”