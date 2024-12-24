British aid worker in Gaza for Christmas says UK donors are giving people ‘hope’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British aid worker spending Christmas in Gaza has said the generosity of the UK public is giving “hope” to families affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

An appeal by The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), a coalition of UK charities, has raised £37.5 million since launching in October to support those affected by the crisis in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region.

The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales are among those who have donated.

Rachael Cummings, 51, of DEC member charity Save the Children, is on the ground this Christmas working in “unimaginably tough conditions” and “under bombardment”.

However, Ms Cummings, from Streatham, south London, said the funds raised “offer some hope to children and their families whose lives have been turned upside down.”

The DEC said that winter weather is worsening conditions for 1.9 million displaced people in Gaza, with charities using the donations to provide blankets, hygiene supplies, clean water and cash.

Ms Cummings added: “With help from funds donated by the UK public, we will be scaling up healthcare to mothers and their babies, and have already delivered cash assistance to families who find themselves stranded and with little money to support their children.”

Over Christmas, DEC member charity Oxfam will offer psychosocial support for women dealing with trauma, while the British Red Cross is providing vital medical care to the sick and injured.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It’s clear that the incredibly generous donations from the UK public to the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal are already making a real difference to the huge numbers of people struggling this winter in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region.”