Race hate crime suspected after arson attack on east Belfast church

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A fire at a church in east Belfast is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Police said an angle grinder-type tool was used to cut a hole in shutters at the premises in Templemore Street on Tuesday night before a fire was started.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused damage to the shutters and front hall of the building, which is used by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG).

Let us be clear, racism has no place in our community. We are deeply saddened that this has happened, especially to a church and organisation which seeks to help people regardless of race or creed here in East Belfast Sammy Robinson, East Belfast Churches Network

The church, first founded in Brazil in 1977, has congregations across the world, including 45 in the UK. It has been present in Northern Ireland since 2012 and at the site on Templemore Street since 2018. Its congregation has been described as diverse.

On Wednesday morning, workmen were at the church assessing damage to the building.

In a statement, the East Belfast Churches Network said their members “unequivocally condemn the arson attack on the UCKG HelpCentre last night”.

Network chairman Rev Sammy Robinson said: “Let us be clear, racism has no place in our community.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened, especially to a church and organisation which seeks to help people regardless of race or creed here in East Belfast.

“The action of a few will not be allowed to tarnish the good name of ordinary, everyday people of east Belfast who would stand with us in condemning this attack.

“We would implore anyone with any information to co-operate with the police in their investigation, and we send our unwavering support, prayers and love to those involved in UCKG HelpCentre Belfast.”

Rev Mervyn Gibson, of the nearby Westbourne Presbyterian Church, condemned the incident, saying all arson attacks are wrong.

If those misguided people who did this did it in the name of racism or against immigration, it should be condemned. The people of East Belfast do not want to see racist attacks against their neighbours Rev Mervyn Gibson, Westbourne Presbyterian Church

“I condemn it unreservedly,” he said.

“If those misguided people who did this did it in the name of racism or against immigration, it should be condemned. The people of East Belfast do not want to see racist attacks against their neighbours.”

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey said those behind the attack must face the full force of the law.

She said: ““It is absolutely sickening that yet another racist attack has occurred in our city.

“This attack on a church premises is the latest in a series of disgusting, violent racist acts which are not reflective of the majority in our society who embrace the huge positives of diversity.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the attack was “deeply dispiriting”.

He told the BBC: “I want to encourage those within the community, not only commend them last night for contacting police and the fire service, but to encourage them further still to give information to the police to make sure that those who are responsible for this attack are apprehended.”

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said: “This is a disgusting attack on a place of worship, and I hope those responsible are apprehended and successfully prosecuted.”

Alliance MLA for East Belfast Peter McReynolds called the incident completely unacceptable and said: “This attack is truly appalling and must be robustly condemned by all political parties.

“There is no place in our community for such hatred and discrimination.”

He added: “The repeated hate and race-fuelled attacks we have witnessed across Northern Ireland recently are extremely concerning and deeply unsettling for communities.”

A PSNI spokesman said two masked males, wearing dark-coloured track suits, arrived at the premises shortly before 9.30pm.

“An angle grinder-type tool was then used to cut a hole in the shutters before a flammable substance was thrown inside and set alight.

“Fire service personnel attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the shutters and the front hall of the building, with further smoke damage caused inside the building.

“Both males are believed to have run off along Templemore Street after the incident, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.”

Police have issued an appeal to anyone with any information about the incident or who may have doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that might help the investigation to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1852 27/08/24.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.