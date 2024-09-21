Gavin Robinson hits out at Labour Government in speech to DUP conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



DUP leader Gavin Robinson has hit out at the Government in a speech in which he promised a new direction for the party.

The East Belfast MP criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s administration for the controversial cut to winter fuel payments and for a funding pause on city and growth deals for Northern Ireland.

In his speech that closed the DUP party conference on Saturday, Mr Robinson said he was not interested in “pro-Union infighting” and said the party was planting seeds of growth for “harvest” at the next election.

This marked Mr Robinson’s first speech to the DUP conference since he became leader in April, when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigned and was suspended from the party after historical sex offence allegations against him emerged.

He said that after a “difficult and challenging” six months, he was offering an “up-front pledge” to serve the people and to rebuild the party.

Mr Robinson, who had been deputy leader before taking over the leadership, defended the party’s decision to return to Stormont in the spring, arguing that although all their concerns were not addressed a better offer was not possible.

He said the DUP would vote against the continued application of post-Brexit arrangements in the Northern Ireland Assembly this autumn, and other pro-Union parties should “do likewise”.

“Earlier this year when we took the decision to participate in a reformed Government in Northern Ireland, we did so on the basis of the progress achieved. We knew – and were open – that it didn’t solve all the problems that befell us. “But we knew, that after two years of negotiation, it wasn’t possible to secure more with a government in its dying days. “We knew too, that with the likely prospect of a Labour Government in the coming months, any negotiation was not going to get better. In fact, it may have been worse.”

While praising Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn as an “honourable man”, he said he had a “huge task before him” if his party were to rebalance Northern Ireland’s finances.

He also criticised Mr Benn’s decision to announce a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane.

“Regrettably, if the first two months of their tenure has shown us anything, it’s that such strength won’t always be used for good,” Mr Robinson told the party conference. “They had the power to protect pensioners, yet they choose to pick their pockets instead. They had the power to develop and enhance city deals that we, as a party secured, yet they threw them into jeopardy.

“They had the power to treat victims equally and fairly; to satisfy the pain-filled quest for truth and justice, yet they prioritised one family over the graves of many others.”

Mr Robinson also said that it was “appalling” that Chief Constable Jon Boutcher was “slapped down” for raising issues with the Prime Minister.

Permanent Secretary at the Department of Justice Mr Boutcher that he had acted “outside well-established financial protocols” by writing to Sir Keir making the case for more financial support.

“Thank goodness our Chief Constable is neither meek nor mild,” Mr Robinson said.

Mr Robinson, who held off the challenge of Alliance Party leader Naomi Long in East Belfast in the Westminster elections in July, also paid tribute to DUP candidates who won and lost seats.

“Whilst we secured victory in five constituencies, we suffered a difficult night at the election and we will learn and rebuild from that.”

He said he was “not interested” in attacking other unionist parties and said the electorate was not interested either.

“For our part, I am not prepared to be part of a cycle of Pro-Union in-fighting between people who should be working together and who say they share the same goal.”

He promised to raise “legitimate” issues about “illegal migration… without fear or favour”, but said he would not “provide cover for base racism or violence”.

“The hallmark of the Union is its rich tapestry and its salvation will be found in its strength of diversity. Following a challenging summer, it’s our job to show leadership and get this right.”

He continued: “I am determined that in the remaining months of 2024 you will see that with a new leader there will be a new approach, both internally and externally, as to how we do our business which will be people-centred and focused on getting outcomes that better the lives of all our people. “Although the next electoral test is some two-and-a-half years away, we must use the season ahead wisely. “What we plant now, we must be ready to harvest, not for ourselves, but for Northern Ireland. “The work has already started and will continue in the weeks ahead.”