Man, 26, died at immigration centre in ‘unnatural circumstances’, coroner says
Theophile Kaliviotis was in custody at Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport awaiting deportation when he was found dead.
A man found dead at an immigration detention centre is believed to have died from unnatural causes, a coroner has said.
Theophile Kaliviotis was in custody at Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport waiting to be deported when he was found dead by staff on October 27, an inquest opening heard.
Coroner’s court assistant Ken Jewell said: “The staff found Mr Kaliviotis in an unresponsive state.
“Despite best efforts Mr Kaliviotis was not able to be resuscitated and he sadly died at Brook House.”
The hearing in Brighton heard the 26-year-old was born in France, and a post-mortem examination was “unable to ascertain a medical cause of death”.
West Sussex, Brighton and Hove area coroner Joseph Turner said he had a duty to open the inquest, adding: “I have reason to believe circumstances of his death are unnatural.”
Interested persons have also been notified of the inquest proceedings which include Brook House, Sussex Police, the Home Office, Practice Plus Group, Serco, Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and a family member.
A further hearing will be heard on May 13 2025.