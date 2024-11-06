Man jailed for shoplifting £25,000 worth of beauty products from Boots
Ionel Elvis Dulea, of Stephenson Street, Gateshead, stole the items between March and August this year.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 47-year-old man who stole cosmetics and perfumes worth £25,000 from Boots stores in three towns has been jailed for two years.
Ionel Elvis Dulea, of Stephenson Street, Gateshead, stole the items between March and August this year from shops in Andover, Aldershot and Fareham in Hampshire.
He pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft and one count of attempted theft at Winchester Crown Court where he was sentenced.
Dulea had stolen skincare products worth £3,915 from the Aldershot store, £7,626 worth of products from the shop in Andover and products worth £13,473 from the store in Fareham.
Acting Sergeant Devon Smith, from the Test Valley Priority Crime Team, said: “Dulea’s brazen shoplifting affected a number of stores, shop workers and members of the community across a large part of Hampshire.
“Our message is clear – shoplifting in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will not be tolerated.
“This sentencing should send a clear message to others who are thinking about stealing from the businesses in our area.
“It will not be tolerated and we will work hard to bring you before the courts, where you will face the consequences.”