Man arrested in Kyran Durnin investigation released without charge

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Irish schoolboy Kyran Durnin has been released without charge.

The man was released on Friday as an “intrusive” search at a home in Co Louth concluded.

Searches at two homes in Drogheda began on Thursday, with a forensic and intrusive examination of one house – involving an excavator and a cadaver dog – continuing into Friday.

Gardai said the aim of the search was to find evidence which may reveal where Kyran is or what happened to him.

A murder investigation was launched in October after the disappearance of Kyran, who was potentially missing for two years before authorities were alerted.

It is suspected that the boy, who was reported missing in August, might have died in 2022 when he was six.

At the attestation of 169 gardai on Friday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said they had been “inundated” with information from the public.

He added: “Certainly when we put out an appeal for information, right back on October 14, we were inundated with information from the public. We’re really pleased to see that because that provided us with a lot of leads, a lot of inquiries for us to follow through.

“As this investigation opens out, we’ll start to learn more about where we are, who the suspects are, and then what we need to do to prove what happened to young Kyran.”

On Tuesday, a woman was arrested and questioned by gardai before being released without charge 24 hours later.

In late October, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining land.

Ireland’s Child and Family Agency Tusla submitted a report on its engagement with Kyran and his family to the Minister for Children last month.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he could not disclose or publish any details of the report as there is an ongoing Garda investigation into the presumed death of the boy.

Gardai are still appealing to anyone with information about Kyran, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the investigation team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Siochana.