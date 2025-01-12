Friends who turned tiddlywinks into a competitive sport mark 70 years of club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three friends who helped start competitive tiddlywinks so they could represent Cambridge University at sport have marked the 70th anniversary of the prestigious institution’s tiddlywinks club.

Bill Steen, 91, said the group were “hopeless as athletes” and saw the game as their chance of obtaining a prestigious blue – the highest honour that can be earned by a Cambridge sportsperson.

This is most often by participating in a Varsity match or race against Oxford University – such as football, rugby or rowing.

They focused their attentions instead on tiddlywinks – a game in which players try to get small plastic discs into a cup by pressing one piece against another to make it fly through the air – seeking to turn it into a competitive sport.

Mr Steen and 90-year-old Lawford Howells co-founded the Cambridge University Tiddlywinks Club (CUTwC) with others at Christ’s College in January 1955, with 86-year-old Peter Downes joining later.

They established competitive rules, wrote a thesis The Science Of Tiddlywinks, coined new terminology, designed club ties and later oversaw the creation of the Tiddlywinks Anthem.

The young students captured imaginations as they wrote to stars, royalty and national newspapers to seek matches.

A challenge was accepted by the Daily Mirror newspaper and a match was played in the Cock Tavern in Fleet Street in June 1955, when the club was introduced to the world.

Two years later, in 1957, an article unrelated to the game itself appeared in The Spectator with the headline Does Prince Philip cheat at tiddlywinks?

The club, sensing a publicity opportunity, challenged the Duke of Edinburgh to a match.

Philip appointed The Goons, the group of comedy stars including Spike Milligan, Peter Sellers and Harry Secombe, as his royal champions and a match was held in 1958.

The 600 tickets for The Royal Tournament at The Guildhall in Cambridge sold out in two hours, and the game ended with a win for Cambridge.

Mr Howells, who later worked in international engineering consulting and business development, described The Goons as “the top comedians at the time”.

“We’d been trying to play them for what seemed to be years – they really appealed to our sense of humour,” he said.

“The next thing was Peter got a left-handed leather gauntlet through the post, and a note accepting the challenge which read ‘To your sword do take upon, the day to be fixed’, and signed by ‘Sir Spike the Milligan’.”

It became a national news story covered by much of the UK media, with Mr Steen describing it as “like living a fairytale story”.

Recalling how it all began, Mr Steen said: “We were hopeless as athletes, and we were discussing our dismal chances of obtaining a blue – the award earned by Cambridge athletes competing at the highest level – against Oxford, due to our lack of talent.

“We decided our best chance was to invent our own sport – and preferably write the rules too.”

Mr Downes said: “In those days, the sportsmen were kings, the real stars at university, and it was so competitive.

“So I think part of the idea behind it was to send this up – the idea of sportsmen being big and strong and beefy.”

The first Varsity tiddlywinks match took place later in 1958, when the Cambridge team received a “quarter blue” and beat their Oxford rivals.

Mr Steen said: “In the tradition at Cambridge you can get a full blue if you play the proper games like rugger and football, things like that.

“You get a half blue if you’re doing it for netball or something like this, there’s a sort of ranking of games, so we got a quarter blue for tiddlywinks – I think it’s the only quarter blue going.”

The trio were back at Cambridge University this month for the 70th anniversary of the club, and Mr Steen said it was “absolutely amazing” that it is still going.

“Over 2,000 students have played tiddlywinks since we started it,” he said.

“It’s absolutely extraordinary, oh gosh they’re still at it.”

He continued: “The real joke is that we started this for the fun and to try and get a blue at Cambridge – and it turns out to be a really nice game.

“And if you happen to have the right quality of mat or blanket you can start ‘squidging’ winks into a pot.

“You’d be surprised how it just fills your mind.”

Mr Downes, who studied modern languages and translated the tiddlywinks rules into French, before working as a teacher and education finance consultant, said: “I got a 2:1, and I sometimes wonder if I might have got a first had we not got carried away with all the attention.”

Emmy Charalambous, 21, who is studying classics at Trinity College, and is the current CUTwC president, said: “We’ve all heard the incredible story, but it was great to see them and hear it from them – how they took a Victorian parlour game and turned it into a competitive sport.

“We still sing the anthem, and it’s a fun way to represent your university, but part of the joke is how seriously it actually gets taken.

“There are people who have been playing for decades, who show up at the tournaments, who still live and breathe tiddling.”