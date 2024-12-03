UK urges ‘peaceful resolution’ as Korean president fails to impose martial law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK has called for a “peaceful resolution” to the crisis in South Korea after the country’s president attempted to impose martial law on Tuesday.

Foreign Office minister Catherine West said the UK was “deeply concerned” by Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to suspend parliament and ban political gatherings amid an ongoing struggle with the main opposition party.

Mr Yoon’s declaration of martial law was criticised by both his opponents and members of his own party, and less than three hours later the South Korean parliament voted to lift the declaration.

The president said he would abide by the National Assembly’s decision and lift martial law.

Ms West said the British embassy in Seoul was monitoring the situation and remained in touch with South Korean authorities.

She added: “We call for a peaceful resolution to the situation, in accordance with the law and the constitution of the Republic of Korea.

“British nationals in South Korea should continue to monitor and follow FCDO travel advice.”

In an update to its travel advice on Tuesday, the Foreign Office warned British nationals to “follow the advice of local authorities” and “avoid political demonstrations”.

Mr Yoon’s declaration follows the South Korean president’s ongoing dispute with the opposition Democratic Party, which retained its majority in the country’s parliament at elections in April.

In a televised address, the president accused the opposition of being sympathetic to North Korea, and said martial law would help “rebuild and protect” the country from “falling into the depths of national ruin”.

He said: “I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country.”

As well as banning political gatherings, the declaration of martial law ordered an end to a long-running doctors’ strike, and said anyone violating the terms of the decree could be arrested and detained without a warrant.

But National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik branded the declaration “invalid” following the parliamentary vote to lift martial law.

Police officers and soldiers who had been blocking access to the parliament building were seen leaving after Mr Woo called for them to withdraw.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said his legislators would remain in the building until the president formally lifted the order, pledging to “protect our country’s democracy and future… with our lives”.

Mr Yoon said he would lift martial law following a cabinet meeting due to be held a few hours after the vote.