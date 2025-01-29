Inquest into ‘tragic’ death of toddler adjourned as investigations continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigations into the death of a toddler will be carried out by the police, health and safety watchdog and Food Standards Agency, a coroner has said.

Two-year-old Jude Gerrard died following a medical episode at the Early Learners Day Nursery in Bootle, Merseyside, on January 14.

Opening an inquest into his death at Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday, senior coroner Julie Goulding said Jude’s cause of death was still unknown.

What we can't do today is to leap to any conclusions or to do or say anything at all that might undermine the formal processes that need to take place Senior coroner Julie Goulding

She said: “What we can’t do today is to leap to any conclusions or to do or say anything at all that might undermine the formal processes that need to take place in respect of the police, health and safety, the Food Standards Agency, the coroner’s court or any other statutory processes that need to be involved.”

Coroner’s officer Graeme Webster told the inquest Jude was born in June 2022 to parents Rebecca Sheridan, a company receptionist, and Charlie Gerrard, a sales representative, both 28.

The inquest heard the toddler was identified by Ms Sheridan, having died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital shortly before 1.30pm on January 14.

Ms Goulding said: “The death of Jude Gerrard at just two and a half years of age is tragic.

“A day at his nursery school that should have been full of fun and adventure ended catastrophically with Jude losing his young, vibrant and treasured life.

“Jude’s cause of death is yet to be established by pathologists.

“Jude’s parents and family are suffering unimaginable and enduring pain and grief following their indescribable loss.

“My deepest, heartfelt condolences and those of my officers and staff here at the coroner’s court are offered to Jude’s parents, family and friends, who now need time and privacy while the investigations take their course.”

Everybody who ever met him couldn’t help but instantly love him, and he had so much love for everyone too, even if he’d pretend to web you like Spider-Man or wrestle you like Hulk Hogan Parents of Jude Gerrard

Three family members were in court for the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Ms Goulding said the inquest would be resumed after investigations had been carried out.

In a statement released after his death, Jude’s parents said: “I know all parents think this about their own children, but Jude truly was so incredibly special.

“Everybody who ever met him couldn’t help but instantly love him, and he had so much love for everyone too, even if he’d pretend to web you like Spider-Man or wrestle you like Hulk Hogan.

“Our lives will never be the same again, he really was too good to be true and we can’t believe he has been taken away from us like this, with something so preventable.

“He deserved so, so much more. We count ourselves so lucky we got to be his mummy and daddy for two and a half years, even though he should have had so much more time.”