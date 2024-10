Hurricane Milton disrupts flights for thousands of UK holidaymakers

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Thousands of UK holidaymakers have had flights to Florida disrupted as the US braces for Hurricane Milton.

Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late on Wednesday night, with winds of up to 165mph.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said there was an increasing risk of a life-threatening storm surge on the west coast, and heavy rainfall and high winds are expected to affect large parts of Florida.

A number of airports in Florida are closing to commercial operations, such as Orlando International, Melbourne Orlando International and Tampa International.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 11 out of the 14 flights scheduled to operate between the UK and Florida on Wednesday were cancelled.

British Airways cancelled six flights connecting Gatwick with Orlando and Tampa on Wednesday.

The airline said in a statement: “Safety is always our highest priority and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

“As with other airlines, we are adjusting our flight schedules where airport closures occur and providing any affected customers with alternatives, including flight rebooking options or full refunds.”

Tui said its flying programme will be “extremely disrupted” due to the hurricane.

The travel company has cancelled a flight from London Gatwick to Melbourne Orlando, and two flights to the US airport from Birmingham and Glasgow due to operate on Thursday have been delayed until Friday.

It advised customers already in Florida to “follow any instructions given by your hotel management and resort teams”, adding that they are “experienced” in preparing for severe weather.

Virgin Atlantic has cancelled a number of flights because of “adverse weather conditions expected to be caused by Hurricane Milton”, with a state of emergency declared in Florida.

The airline cancelled two flights on Tuesday between Heathrow and Tampa, and nine on Wednesday, including between Manchester and Orlando.

A further 10 flights have been called off on Thursday, involving Heathrow, Manchester, Orlando and Tampa.

Services to and from Orlando and Tampa are subject to cancellations and delays. The safety and welfare of our customers and crew is our top priority Virgin Atlantic

Two flights from Edinburgh to Orlando have been delayed by 23 hours, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “Due to severe weather conditions expected to be caused by Hurricane Milton, a state of emergency has been declared in Florida, and Tampa and Orlando airports are closing.

“Unfortunately this has impacted our flying schedule and services to and from Orlando and Tampa are subject to cancellations and delays.

“The safety and welfare of our customers and crew is our top priority.”

The FCDO said travellers should monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Centre website and follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders.

It said travellers should check with their airline or travel agent about possible disruption to flights or airport services.

A spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the development of Hurricane Milton towards the United States.

“We urge all British nationals in Florida or travelling to the region to follow travel advice and guidance from local authorities.”

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said tourists in Florida should follow the advice of local authorities, adding: “If your flight to Florida has been cancelled, compensation won’t be payable as the hurricane is an extraordinary event outside of airlines’ control.

“Airlines do however have a legal duty of care and should provide assistance to affected passengers, such as food and overnight accommodation if required, as well as offering prompt rerouting to get people to their final destination when it is safe to do so, including with other airlines if necessary. Those on a package holiday should receive assistance from their tour operator – including help getting home safely, if required, once the danger has passed.

“It’s also worth checking your travel insurance policy to see if you are covered for any additional losses as a result of the hurricane – for example lost nights of hotel accommodation or car hire if your trip is delayed or cancelled.”