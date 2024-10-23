O’Neill insists she can still lead as First Minister in stormy committee meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Michelle O’Neill has said she is confident she can continue to lead in the office of First Minister during a heated session of her Stormont scrutiny committee.

Ms O’Neill told MLAs that she believed work needed to be done to improve the Executive’s safeguarding policy for children and vulnerable people.

But she repeatedly refused to answer questions directly relating to recent controversies within Sinn Fein, insisting she could only respond to queries which fell within the remit of The Executive Office.

There were angry scenes within the committee as a number of MLAs attempted to ask her about the fallout from recent scandals.

Sinn Fein has been criticised in recent weeks for its handling of a number of controversies, including that of former press officer Michael McMonagle and ex-senator Niall O Donnghaile.

McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, last month admitted to a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

It subsequently emerged that two other press officers, who have since resigned from the party, provided job references for McMonagle after Sinn Fein had suspended him amid police inquiries.

The references enabled McMonagle to get a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in 2022, with the charity unaware of the allegations he was facing.

Last week former Sinn Fein senator Mr O Donnghaile revealed he had left the party after sending allegedly inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Sinn Fein referred that matter to the PSNI and social services last September, but no criminal investigation was undertaken.

Separately, this week it emerged that a Sinn Fein member had resigned from the party after admitting involvement in an incident where a portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne was damaged at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Ms O’Neill appeared before her scrutiny committee earlier this month. The committee then sought legal advice about recalling her to face further questioning.

She returned to the committee on Wednesday. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and junior ministers were not in attendance.

On arrival before the committee, Ms O’Neill said she had received her own legal advice around her attendance and the remit of discussions.

She said she has been before the Assembly, and has been “transparent and open”, adding: “I’m here today absolutely representing The Executive Office in my capacity as First Minister.”

She also said during her last appearance before the committee “lines between ministerial and party responsibilities were blurred and I’m genuinely trying to be as open and transparent and helpful to members as I possibly can”.

“I’m more than happy to answer any genuine issues as First Minister but I think we all need to be conscious of the clear legal advice that we have,” she added.

Following a question from Committee chairwoman Paula Bradshaw, Ms O’Neill said she would not be commenting on events at Belfast City Hall on Saturday night.

I am very confident I can continue to lead in this office and I can continue to do the great work we have been able to bring forward Michelle O'Neill

Alliance MLA Connie Egan asked if recent scandals had affected her ability to carry on her work as First Minister.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am very confident I can continue to lead in this office and I can continue to do the great work we have been able to bring forward in the early days of this new Executive.”

DUP MLA Brian Kingston asked the First Minister if it was still her position that she did not see McMonagle at an event organised by the BHF in Parliament Buildings in February 2023, after he had left Sinn Fein but was under police investigation.

Ms O’Neill said she would not answer party political questions.

She said: “I take my role and my responsibilities very seriously. I have endeavoured to answer all questions. I have answered numerous questions on the Assembly floor, I have answered questions in the media, indeed answered questions at this committee.”

DUP MLA Harry Harvey asked if there were any Sinn Fein members in the vicinity when the portrait of Lord Browne was attacked at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Committee chair Ms Bradshaw intervened and said questions had to be in relation of The Executive Office.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she had “lots of questions” she wanted to ask the First Minister but was unable to.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said she was not sure the Executive’s safeguarding policy was up to standard required.

Ms O’Neill responded: “I am fairly certain that it isn’t. Other organisations have been in touch to say that they are concerned.

“Clearly we have work to do as a local Assembly, as an Executive.

“We need to find out what is wrong and fix it.”

I don’t think you can be surprised that we wanted to ask questions relating to Michael McMonagle and Niall O Donnghaile Brian Kingston

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston referred to McMonagle being employed directly by Ms O’Neill from March to May 2020 and asked how many days a week he worked in her constituency office.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am not answering questions that are not for this committee.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin said the committee was being treated as a “political football”.

Mr Kingston said: “I don’t think you can be surprised that we wanted to ask questions relating to Michael McMonagle and Niall O Donnghaile.

“We have to think of the reputation of this committee in its scrutiny role. It needs to be able to ask the questions.”

There isn't a day goes by in life where we all don’t learn a lesson. It is important that we reflect Michelle O'Neill

He asked the First Minister if there was an acknowledgement from her that things should have been done differently.

Ms O’Neill said: “There isn’t a day goes by in life where we all don’t learn a lesson. It is important that we reflect.

“I have been open and transparent, I have set the record straight where anything was incorrect.”

There were bad-tempered scenes as Ms O’Neill left the room with Ms Ni Chulin accusing Mr Kingston of making a “mealy-mouthed” remark, pointing out that DUP ministers had recently met with the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Kingston said: “Are you seriously making that comment? I think that’s an extraordinary comment for you to make.”

As Ms Bradshaw struggled to maintain control of the meeting, Mr Gaston remarked: “The (IRA) army council still oversees Sinn Fein.”

The committee chairwoman then suspended the meeting for five minutes.