Further discussions needed over process for mother and baby homes, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Further discussions are to be held by the Stormont Executive around a process for victims and survivors of the former mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

More than 14,000 women and girls are thought to have passed through these type of institutions in the region between 1922 and 1990, with many found to have been mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption.

In 2021, Stormont was urged to establish a public inquiry to investigate the institutions and deliver financial redress to survivors.

During Executive Office questions at the Stormont Assembly on Monday, MLAs asked for an update on progress.

Officials continue to engage with victims and survivors to keep them involved with and central to the process Pam Cameron, junior minister

Junior minister Pam Cameron told the Assembly there is no timeline yet for the opening of redress payments for victims and survivors.

She said further discussions at the Executive are needed around the “complex and sensitive policy issues” before final decisions can be made.

She said they aim to bring forward legislation as soon as possible.

“We can press ahead with the introduction of the requisite legislation, meanwhile work is ongoing to establish the practical requirements for the public inquiry and redress scheme,” she said.

“Alongside this, as part of the integrated investigation, the independent panel is taking testimony from victims and survivors, and working with the Public Record Office for Northern Ireland on the issue of access to records.

“Officials continue to engage with victims and survivors to keep them involved with and central to the process, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister look forward to meeting with them in the coming weeks.”