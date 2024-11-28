Labour leader says Fine Gael transfer push ‘smacked of desperation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fine Gael has been dealt a blow in the final hours of campaigning after the Labour Party described a push by Simon Harris to transfer votes to parties like Fianna Fail and Labour as “desperation”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik criticised the comments made by Mr Harris, appealing to the public to vote for “radical” change and “centre-left” parties.

The public will go to the polls on Friday and decide the political landscape for the next few years.

Mr Harris has said that his preference would be for a coalition.

He said in an interview with the Irish Examiner that he would be voting for Fine Gael and transferring to Fianna Fail and Labour, while urging the electorate to vote for “centrist” parties.

Speaking about the comments, Ms Bacik said: “I saw the Taoiseach’s comments today and frankly I think they smacked of desperation in the last few days of his campaign.

“I’ve consistently said for many months now, before this election campaign even started, that the first thing I would do if I am re-elected, after the people have spoken, is go to the leaders of other parties and other groupings who share a centre-left, green vision and those values that we hold dear in the Labour Party, because we want to ensure that that vision, those values, will shape the next government.”

Ms Bacik said there was an “appetite for Labour’s positive message of constructive change” among the electorate and said she was the only leader of a left party that had set out “a clear vision”.

Ms Bacik said she anticipates an increase in the number of Labour TDs returning to the next Dail.