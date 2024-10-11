What the papers say – October 11

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The goings-on of Westminster once again feature heavily across the nation’s newspapers, with headlines on Labour leading the charge.

As the 100th day of the new Government fast approaches, the focus of the Financial Times, the Daily Mail, and The Independent are all the same: Tax hikes on the horizon.

While the Daily Express splashes on those already feeling the pinch after the Government cut the winter fuel payment for pensioners across the UK.

The Times leads on plans to drum up more funds to help boost Britain once again, with a headline that reads: “Workers bill set to help unions raise Labour cash.”

The i reports on some good news for carers under Labour’s flagship employment rights Bill: It is time for a pay rise.

On the topic of health, the Daily Telegraph reports that private hospitals across the UK will come to the rescue of the NHS.

Moving away from British politics, the Daily Mirror and The Sun instead focus on a royal update as the Princess of Wales appears to be very much on the mend.

Looking abroad, The Guardian leads on claims of intentional attacks by Israeli forces on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, sparking fresh accusations of breaches of international law.

The Metro kept it simple, with a headline on Hurricane Milton that says: “Phew!”

And, lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a piece on Only Fools and Horses star David Jason, who has backed the newspaper’s campaign to preserve the classic British put-down.