Fianna Fail members to vote on draft programme for government

Fianna Fail members will vote later on the draft programme for government for Ireland’s next ruling coalition.

Party leader and deputy premier Micheal Martin will address the ard fheis conference in Dublin ahead of a debate on the proposed governance plan.

The event is taking place just days before Tanaiste Mr Martin is due to become taoiseach for the second time.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which led the last government in Dublin, are set to continue their coalition partnership, this time with the support of several independent TDs.

The new administration will be formally appointed in the Dail on Wednesday if, as expected, the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael memberships ratify the programme for government.

After weeks of negotiations following November’s general election, the two parties put together a workable majority with the backing of the Regional Independents grouping of TDs and two independent TDs from Co Kerry, brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

While Fianna Fail has organised a one-off conference to rubber stamp the programme for government, with the vote result to be announced on Sunday evening, Fine Gael is holding a series of five regional meetings, the last two of which will take place in Meath and Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The results of the secret ballots held at the Fine Gael meetings will be announced on Monday.

The 162-page programme for government, published during the week, includes smaller class sizes, reduced childcare costs and more gardai among its priorities.

Mr Martin is expected to replace Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as taoiseach when the Dail meets on Wednesday.

He will hold the premier’s office for three years before it reverts back to Mr Harris for the final two years of the mandate.

Mr Martin’s longer turn in the rotating taoiseach arrangement is reflective of the fact Fianna Fail emerged from the election with 10 more seats than Fine Gael (48 to 38).

The ratification process is taking place amid a row over the prospect of some of the independent TDs who support the new government being allowed to take speaking time usually allocated to opposition parties and groups.

Ceann Comhairle (speaker) Verona Murphy wrote to TDs on Friday clarifying that standing orders in the Dail parliament allow for the members of the Regional Independents group who are not government ministers or ministers of state to be part of a technical group on the opposition benches.

A recognised group has more speaking rights within the Dail chamber than an unaffiliated backbencher, such as the entitlement to ask questions to the Taoiseach during Leaders’ Questions.

Opposition parties have criticised the bid to form the new technical group, claiming it would see opposition speaking time swallowed up by supporters of the coalition.

Both Sinn Fein and Labour have described the prospect of TDs who negotiated the programme for government availing of opposition speaking rights as a “farce”.

Ms Murphy has asked TDs who do not agree with the advice she has received to make submissions outlining a proposed alternative process.