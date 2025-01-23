The Brutalist actress Felicity Jones and Succession stars take early Oscar nods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British actress Felicity Jones has landed her second Oscar nomination as former Succession stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin secured their first Academy Awards nods.

Jones has been given her first Oscar nod in a decade, following her performance as Adrien Brody’s wife in The Brutalist, as the nominations for the 97th Oscars are announced on Thursday at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles.

In 2015 she received a best actress nod for her role as Jane Hawking, the wife of British theoretical physicist and cosmologist, Stephen Hawking, in biopic The Theory Of Everything.

Jones will compete against Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana, for her role in the Netflix thriller about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, and Italian-born US star Isabella Rossellini for playing a nun in papal election drama Conclave.

Also nominated in the category is US pop singer Ariana Grande for playing Glinda the good witch, an early friend to Cynthia Erivo’s green-skinned character Wicked, and Monica Barbaro for Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The announcement was previously postponed twice amid the wildfires in Los Angeles, with the beginning of the nominations event paying tribute to emergency personnel, the film industry and those hit by the blazes.

In the supporting actor category, Culkin, for playing a cousin to Jesse Eisenberg who goes on a trip to retrace his Jewish grandmother’s past escaping the Holocaust in Poland in A Real Pain, and Strong, who portrayed former President Donald Trump mentor Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, are going head-to-head.

They were nominated alongside Russian actor Yura Borisov for Anora, and Edward Norton for Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Australian star Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with first-time host Conan O’Brien taking over the helm this year.

British TV presenter Jonathan Ross will return as host of ITV’s Oscars companion show this March for the second year running, accompanied by celebrity guests and film experts to discuss nominated films on the night.