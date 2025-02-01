Family to gather for funeral of murder victim John George
Mr George, 37, a father-of-two, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante when he was reported missing in December.
The family of murdered Belfast man John George will gather later on Saturday for his funeral.
He was last in touch with his family on December 14 and was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.
His parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin, along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland, travelled to Spain where they were involved in the search operation.
Mr George’s body was discovered on January 7.
The family said the results of a post-mortem examination from the Spanish authorities revealed he was stabbed and shot.
His body was returned to Northern Ireland last month.
Mr George’s remains will leave his mother’s home in Belfast for his funeral at St Luke’s Church before burial in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn.
A funeral notice for Mr George said: “John will be missed by his heartbroken sons, parents, brother, sisters, partner and all those who knew and loved him.”
Mr George’s father Billy previously said his focus was on getting his son’s body home so the family could give him a Christian burial.