Family of banker shot on doorstep in 2004 have ‘lost confidence’ in police

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The family of a banker who was shot on his doorstep say they have lost confidence in Police Scotland as his murder remains unsolved almost 20 years on.

Relatives of Alistair Wilson branded police “incompetent” and say they have lost trust in their ability to secure justice.

The 30-year-old father of two was shot in Nairn in the Highlands in November 2004 and his killer has never been found.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s top law officer Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC announced she has ordered a complete reinvestigation of the case.

In a statement first reported in the Press and Journal newspaper, the Wilson family said they have fully supported every aspect of the police investigation for nearly 20 years but that relations are now “damaged beyond repair”.

They said: “At the request of Police Scotland, we’ve previously agreed to stay out of the spotlight by declining numerous invitations from the media to give interviews outwith those official appeals.

“However, over the past 18 months, our relationship with the police has steadily deteriorated because of unresolved and ongoing issues that are not being properly addressed.

“Approaching the 20th anniversary of Alistair’s unsolved murder, having desperately attempted every other avenue for resolution we possibly could, we feel distressed and disappointed at having no other option other than to speak out publicly.”

The family said they have made a series of complaints about Police Scotland’s handling of the investigation, including the conduct of its head of major crime Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone.

They added: “The poor judgment and lack of accountability at the highest levels of Police Scotland has regrettably eroded any trust we have in their ability to secure justice for Alistair.”

Mr Wilson was shot at about 7pm on Sunday November 28 after a man called at the family’s home on Crescent Road, Nairn, spoke to his wife, Veronica, who had answered the door, and asked for her husband by name.

The 30-year-old went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it.

He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time where he was shot and died later that evening in hospital.

The gun, a Haenel Suhl pocket pistol from the 1930s, was recovered from a drain near his home 10 days after his murder.

Mr Wilson’s oldest son, Andrew Wilson, was four years old when his father was murdered.

The 24-year-old said: “I cannot understand why Paul Livingstone hasn’t been sacked and if Jo Farrell (Police Scotland Chief Constable) won’t rethink our request for a meeting, then it brings into question her position too.

“What we have suffered is nothing short of incompetent police leadership and, if it continues, it risks getting in the way of catching my dad’s killer and getting the justice we as a family deserve.”

Alistair Wilson’s widow Veronica, 53, added: “It pains me that my sons have been robbed of having a father, but for them and my husband to be denied justice two decades on from that tragedy is even more traumatic for the family.

“We have lost confidence in Police Scotland.”

Police said a new strategic senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the reinvestigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said: “We have recently received new instruction from the Lord Advocate to reinvestigate the murder of Alistair Wilson.

“Officers remain committed and determined to identify Alistair’s killer and to get justice for his family.

“We are in the process of identifying the investigation team and it will be overseen by a Detective Chief Superintendent in their capacity as a Strategic Senior Investigation Officer.

“They will conduct a thorough reinvestigation of this murder.

“Unresolved murder cases are never closed in Scotland and there is no time bar to providing the police with information.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have information not yet shared with the police to come forward and report.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 515 of March 4 2022 and Operation Sorn or e-mail SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk