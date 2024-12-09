Family ‘devastated’ after death of woman in dog attack
Michelle McLeod, 41, died after being attacked by a dog on Saturday night.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The family of a woman who died after being attacked by a dog have said they are “devastated”.
Michelle McLeod, 41, was attacked by the dog in a flat in Aberdeen on Saturday night and sustained serious injuries.
The emergency services were called to the flat in Foresterhill Road at around 11.15pm.
Ms McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dog has since been euthanised.
Her family said in statement via Police Scotland: “We are devastated by the loss of Michelle.
“She was a much-loved mother, daughter and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
“We would like to ask that our privacy is respected and allow us to grieve at this very difficult time.”
The force said inquiries are ongoing.