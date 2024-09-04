Support truly

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is to hold public hearings about residential care for children in establishments run by local authorities.

Investigations will also focus on establishments into which councils placed children into care.

It is expected that public hearings relating to this Phase 10 of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) investigations will start in the second half of 2025.

Exploration of this category has been ongoing throughout the life of the SCAI and the inquiry team said that many relevant statements have already been provided by a range of applicants.

We plan to hold public hearings Lady Smith

Lady Smith, chairwoman of the inquiry, urged anyone with relevant information to contact the team.

She said: “The inquiry’s wide-ranging Terms of Reference include requiring us to investigate the provision of residential care for children in establishments run by Local Authorities.

“They also require investigations to focus on establishments into which Local Authorities placed children in care.

“We plan to hold public hearings and expect that they will be able to commence in the second half of 2025.

“Our investigations have been ongoing throughout the life of the inquiry.

“A number of people have already come forward, but we would encourage anyone with relevant information to get in touch with the inquiry’s witness support team as soon as possible.”

As part of the inquiry’s preparatory work, SCAI said it regularly reviews the stages that all its investigations have reached and may, if necessary, add to its list of focused investigations.

Fornethy House Residential School in Kilry, Angus, has now been added to its list of focused investigations involving local authorities.

The overall aim and purpose of the inquiry is to raise public awareness of the abuse of children in care, particularly during the period covered by SCAI.

It covers the period which is within living memory of any person who suffered such abuse, up until such date as the Chair may determine, and in any event not beyond December 17 2014.

The inquiry’s witness support team can be contacted on 0800 0929 300, or emailed attalktous@childabuseinquiry.scot.