What the papers say – February 5
Here are the biggest stories leading Wednesday’s front pages.
Fresh doubts about the validity of killer nurse Lucy Letby’s convictions lead Wednesday’s headlines.
Metro and the Daily Express splash on the findings from a team of experts, made up of 14 neonatologists and paediatric specialists, who say “bad medical care” and natural causes led to the deaths of babies alleged to have been killed by the nurse.
The Daily Telegraph calls the report an “unprecedented intervention into the conviction of a serial killer”.
The i paper reports that Letby’s legal team is planning fresh appeals to clear her name. Letby is currently serving a whole life sentence after being found guilty of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says a mother whose baby boy Letby tried to murder has called the expert comments “upsetting and disrespectful”.
And the Daily Mirror says the “bombshell dossier” leads to a new question: “Baby killer or victim?”
In political news, The Guardian leads on claims Labour MPs whose seats are threatened by Reform UK have urged Sir Keir Starmer to get tougher on immigration.
The Times reports a paranoid schizophrenic who killed three people in Nottingham was allowed to skip medication and described by mental health workers as “gentle” despite having a history of violence.
The Financial Times writes China is looking for leverage against the US by reviving antitrust tech probes into Google, Intel and Nvidia.
Annie Kilner, the wife of England footballer Kyle Walker, is eyeing a place on Celebrity Big Brother, The Sun reports.
And the Daily Star splashes on accusations from a “furious” actor, who says a neighbour stole his two beavers – named Sigourney and Jean-Claude – along with their three babies in Cornwall.