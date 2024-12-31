Heavy rain to lash parts of UK to kick off 2025 as New Year fireworks axed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Heavy rain will lash parts of the UK to begin 2025 after New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country were cancelled.

Many faced heavy rain, strong winds and even snow in some parts, leading to widespread disruption on Tuesday.

An amber warning for heavy rain has been put in place across parts of North-West England until 9am on New Year’s Day.

The Met Office warning stretches from Settle in the Yorkshire Dales across to Preston and down to parts of the Peak District.

The warning states that heavy rain is “likely to lead to disruption including flooding in some locations” with a chance some places could see more than 10cm of rain.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

Rain turning to snow on New Year’s Day is likely to cause travel disruption, particularly on roads and railways across Grampian, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands & Eilean Siar, the Met Office said.

It comes as Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, which include a street party and fireworks, have been cancelled due to safety concerns.

Fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight were all axed.

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks event will go ahead as planned.

Forecasters say the high winds and rain may also cause flooding, particularly in the Midlands and Pennines, with the Environment Agency urging people to stay away from swollen rivers and avoid driving through floodwater.

In the Highlands, flooding has forced the closure of the A9 at Tomich.

The Far North Line was also shut down temporarily, while rail services between Dingwall and Inverness were halted due to flooding.

Forecasters warn of possible blizzard conditions, particularly over high ground in Sutherland and Caithness.

Snow is expected to fall heavily over the Highlands, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 metres.