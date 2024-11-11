New assisted dying law would probably be too late for Esther Rantzen, says MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The MP behind the assisted dying Bill has praised Dame Esther Rantzen for “fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill”, as she acknowledged any new law was likely to come too late for the broadcaster.

Kim Leadbeater praised the Childline founder for her “amazing campaigning on this issue”, having spoken with her during her research on the debate around changing the law.

Dame Esther has terminal cancer and revealed in December that she had joined Dignitas due to the current law in England.

She is very poorly, but she’s such a fighter that she wants to make sure that... we’re fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill, to have a different choice Kim Leadbeater, MP

Ms Leadbeater told the PA news agency that the first assisted death under her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill if it was passed was likely to be two to three years away.

She recognised this is “heartbreaking in some respects” for those people and families for whom it will be too late.

Asked about Dame Esther, in an interview with PA, Ms Leadbeater said: “She is very poorly, but she’s such a fighter that she wants to make sure that people understand, as I’ve said, that the law as it stands – it will be too late for her, I’m fairly sure from what she’s said to me – but we’re fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill, to have a different choice, to have the autonomy, to have the control that Dame Esther will not have.”

The Labour MP described the past few months as “harrowing” as she heard stories of people’s experiences with particularly difficult deaths.

Ms Leadbeater said she had been approached by people at the train station and in the street who have shared their stories.

She said: “People who have had partners, wives beg them to end their life because they’re in so much pain, because palliative care safely has not met their needs.

“People who have found relatives who’ve taken their own lives, under horrible circumstances.

I’ve found it hard, I’ve found it harrowing, hearing stories where people have lost loved ones under really difficult circumstances and I know the energy it takes them to tell their story every time Kim Leadbeater, MP

“It’s been a really tough process if I’m honest, I’ve spent a huge amount of my time talking about death. And for most cases pretty horrible deaths.”

But the MP said it has been “positive” in the sense it has opened up a conversation, with people telling her how they have now spoken to their parents or friends about their feelings on the issue.

Ms Leadbeater said: “If we can facilitate that debate, whatever happens with the Bill, I think that’s got to be a good thing.

“In the same way that we’re having a debate about palliative care, we’re talking about the rights of disabled people, we’re talking about some really serious issues, and for me that’s got to be a good thing.

“I’ve found it hard, I’ve found it harrowing, hearing stories where people have lost loved ones under really difficult circumstances and I know the energy it takes them to tell their story every time.”

Opposition campaigners have argued total focus should be on palliative care rather than legalising assisted dying.

Despite Ms Leadbeater describing her Bill as the “most robust piece of legislation in the world” with strict safeguards, others said it is not possible to guarantee against coercion.

No number of safeguards can remove the threat of patient coercion, and citizens choosing assisted suicide because they feel like a burden or lack health, social care, or welfare support Christian Action Research and Education

The Christian Action Research and Education (Care) organisation said: “We fear the impact of assisted suicide on vulnerable and marginalised people in particular.

“No number of safeguards can remove the threat of patient coercion, and citizens choosing assisted suicide because they feel like a burden or lack health, social care, or welfare support.”