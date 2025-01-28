Police force looks to cut all of its PCSOs as Government funding ‘not enough’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police force is looking to cut all of its PCSOs to help balance the books following a Government funding settlement described as “not enough”.

Essex Police said it could get rid of all 99 police community support officer roles within the force, pending consultation, as it faced a £12.5 million budget shortfall for 2025-26.

The force also proposes to reduce staff numbers by around 65 and stop all “non-critical” building and technology projects.

It could also slash a location allowance for the south-east that is paid to its officers, and remove the detective allowance, meaning officers face a reduction in pay.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, Roger Hirst, said the Government settlement “is not enough to meet pay and inflationary pressures”.

Essex Police has requested the maximum precept increase allowed – equivalent to a 5.66% increase for a Band D property and taking the yearly total to £260.37.

The force said that the proposed precept increase, together with the proposed cuts, would allow it to maintain its current number of officers.

It said that “urgent action” to address a budget shortfall, including axing all PCSOs and reducing the number of staff, would have a “significant impact on the force’s operational capability”.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “I’ve said repeatedly for the last few months that all I want is fair funding for a force that is already efficient – delivering tens of millions in savings over the last decade – driving down crime and working hard to keep our communities safe.

“Despite our extensive efforts to balance the books for the next financial year, we still have a shortfall.

“The only thing left therefore that we can look at is reducing our people – that is the position that no Chief Constable wants to be in.

“I know our communities do not want to see this either, but financially there is nowhere left for us to go.”

He said that he and the force are “on the same page as the Government, we all want more officers on our streets – but these things can’t happen without the appropriate funding and sadly there is just not enough money in the pot”.

The Essex Police, Fire and Crime Panel will meet on February 4 to consider the proposed precept increase.