Tribute paid to ‘greatly loved’ grandfather who died after assault in Essex

The family of a “greatly loved” grandfather who died after an assault in Essex have paid tribute to him.

Francis Reilly, 63, from Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the scene in Ingrave Road after police were called to reports of a serious assault shortly after 3.30pm on September 12, Essex Police said.

A murder investigation is continuing, the force added.

In a statement, his family said: “Frankie was a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

“He was greatly loved by his whole family and will be sadly missed.

“We would ask for privacy at this time so we can continue to grieve as a family.”

John Moore, 38, of Ingrave Road, Brentwood, has been charged with Mr Reilly’s murder.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at the same court on November 26.