Migrants cross Channel on Christmas Day
Several small boats have been witnessed making the journey across the English Channel.
Migrants have been crossing the English Channel in small boats on Christmas Day.
Several boats were seen making the dangerous journey from France on Wednesday morning, with more expected to follow over the course of the day.
Those who arrived in Dover following early-hours crossings broke a period of more than a week when no small boats had been spotted.
The last time vessels carrying migrants were known to have made the voyage was on December 14, when some 160 people arrived in three boats, according to the Government’s official figures.
The total number of Christmas Day crossings will be revealed in the Home Office’s day-to-day count of arrivals.
Some 35,040 people have made the journey in 2024 so far, 20% higher than last year.
However, the figure is lower than the record high in 2022, when 45,774 people made the crossing.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has acknowledged that it would be “no comfort” to the public if numbers continued to remain at high levels.
Sir Keir Starmer has made “smashing the gangs” who facilitate the small boats crossings one of his top priorities since Labour came to power.
As part of this work, the Prime Minister has set up a new Border Security Command, and is attempting to work more closely with the UK’s European neighbours to pull apart organised crime gangs involved in people smuggling.