Nearly 300 migrants crossed English Channel as three died in boat rescue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Nearly 300 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel on the same day as three people died and dozens of others were rescued after their boat sank.

Some 292 people made the journey – arriving in the UK in five boats on Wednesday, according to the latest Home Office data.

It comes as the French coastguard launched a rescue operation off the coast of Calais after a life-jacket was spotted in the sea.

Some 48 people were recovered in the search, and three people were confirmed dead and one person injured by the French authority.

Refugee organisations continued to urge the Government to set up safe alternatives to the dangerous crossing route, where deaths in the Channel have become “appallingly regular”.

A Home Office spokesman said they will “stop at nothing” to dismantle business models of people-smuggling gangs.

So far this year, 48 deaths have been reported by the French coastguard, including a baby who died when a boat got into difficulty on Thursday evening last week.

A total of 28,645 people crossing the Channel have arrived in the UK so far this year, according to Home Office figures.

The number of arrivals is 8% higher than the same point in 2023 (26,501) and 25% lower than in 2022 (38,129).