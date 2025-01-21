Migrants arrive in UK after crossing English Channel in misty conditions
Pictures showed a Border Force boat arriving through the mist in Dover before passengers were met by officials at the port.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in misty conditions.
A group of people wearing life jackets were brought ashore from a Border Force vessel in Dover on Tuesday.
Pictures showed the boat arriving through the mist before passengers were met by officials at the port.
Conditions at sea are expected to be calm with rain and patches of fog later on Tuesday until midday on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
The arrivals come several days after the last recorded crossings of 183 people entering the UK on three boats on Friday, according to Home Office data.
Provisional figures show 890 people have made the journey to the UK so far this year.
This is 43% up from the same point last year when 621 people were recorded.