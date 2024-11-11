UK to feel chillier this week with overnight frosts expected in the north

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The UK will feel chillier this week thanks to clearer skies, the Met Office has said.

Gloomy weather produced above-average temperatures of 13C to 15C in many parts of the country during the start of November.

However, they are forecast to return to the usual daily highs of between 8C in Scotland and 11C in the south over the next few days.

Frosts are expected in north Wales, the north and north-west England, and Scotland on Tuesday night.

It is expected to get cooler as the weekend nears and northerly breezes could bring an extra wind chill from Saturday.

There is a chance of snow in the Scottish Highlands from early next week but a “very, very low probability” of flurries further south.

Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said on Monday: “It is getting chillier, certainly in the overnight periods, but also by day as well.

“It’s thanks to the clearer sky – I’m sure we’re all grateful for a little bit of sunshine today – and also the northerly wind is pushing slightly cold air across the British Isles.

“There is a chance of seeing some snow from the weekend onwards, but nowhere that we wouldn’t expect to see at this time of year.

“I don’t think we’ll be seeing snow in London, it’s not entirely out of the question, (but) there’s a very, very low probability, just like there always is.

“I think it’s pretty confident to say that it’s unlikely to see snow in the south of England.”

Clouds have meant there has been little variation between daytime and night-time temperatures in the past two weeks, she said.

High pressure stalled changes in the weather and made it gloomy and chilly rather than cold, she added.

Forecasters dubbed the bleak weather “anticyclonic gloom”.

The Met Office has said the phenomenon led to the UK experiencing, on average, only three hours of sunshine in the whole of the seven days up to Thursday last week.