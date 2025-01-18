Snow grains set to fall amid the winter chill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chilly night could see snow grains fall in parts of England.

Snow grains are the solid equivalent of drizzle and look like very small white and opaque grains of ice. They are fairly flat or elongated and are usually less than 1mm across.

They look set to hit southern England overnight which has been dealing with a blanket of cloud and colder air coming up from the near continent, according to meteorologist Kathryn Chalk.

In an online forecast, she said: “It is going to be a cold night underneath this blanket of cloud, temperatures close to freezing, but still mild across Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland.

“So if you are up early Sunday morning on your stroll across the south, you may see some drizzle, but also some snow grain being brought up from the English Channel.”

Parts of northern Scotland enjoyed Saturday’s top temperatures at around 12C or 13C while the figures struggled to around 3C or 5C towards the south and eastern England.

Sunday is set to be chilly and there is “a continued risk of drizzle and snow grain in the south where cloud is thick enough”, the Met Office said in its five-day forecast.

It will be cloudy and wet in the far west and the grey, drab coldness of winter will continue into the new week.

Britons can expect “a cloudy outlook through the start of the new working week, with showery rain spreading erratically eastwards” with temperatures generally around average in the north but chilly further south, it said.