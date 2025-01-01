Pig farmer with Parkinson’s disease to take part in charity press-ups challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A pig farmer with Parkinson’s disease is encouraging people to join him in completing a press-ups challenge in January for charity.

Richard Longthorpe, 71, from Howden in East Yorkshire, is undertaking the challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and England Boxing to help fund coaching sessions and boxing classes for people with the condition.

Last year Mr Longthorpe raised £22,000 for charity by completing 1,000 press-ups every day for the month of January.

This year he plans to beat this record by ending his month-long challenge with a gruelling 24-hour marathon in which he will attempt to complete 10,000 press-ups by himself.

He is also encouraging others to join him in a push to accomplish one million press-ups combined.

Mr Longthorpe, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s eight years ago, took up boxing at his local club in 2022 to help to manage the condition.

“I put on a pair of boxing gloves for the first time in my life at age 68 and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Mr Longthorpe told the PA news agency.

“I’ve since set up two boxing for Parkinson’s groups, one at Hull and one at Goole.”

Mr Longthorpe said boxing is extremely beneficial for people suffering with Parkinson’s, helping to slow the onset of symptoms and improve strength and co-ordination.

He said he hopes his challenge will also raise awareness of living with the condition.

“When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s I was told to come back and see the doctors in six months’ time,” he said.

“They didn’t say anything about what to expect or how to manage the condition.

“I probably first had it maybe 10 years prior, because in my situation, my sense of smell disappeared, my sense of taste disappeared, and that was way before my official diagnosis.

“Most people think of Parkinson’s as a tremor which we all get, but it’s probably the least of the symptoms in terms of effect on your life.”

Mr Longthorpe said he hopes to get 500 people involved in his press-ups challenge this year.

He also has a strategy for completing his daily 1,000 press-ups in one go.

“I do 15 every 45 seconds, precisely, but to do them in less than an hour, you do need to be fairly disciplined and have a time clock to guide you,” he said.

Participants will be able to post their daily press-ups tally in a challenge WhatsApp group, so Mr Longthorpe can keep a running total.

Mr Longthorpe said that although having Parkinson’s has presented challenges, it has also had a positive impact on his life.

“It isn’t the end, far from it,” he said.

“It’s the start of a different phase of your life. It sounds horribly corny, but Parkinson’s has given me opportunities which I wouldn’t otherwise have had.

“If I hadn’t gotten Parkinson’s, I wouldn’t have taken up boxing, I wouldn’t have met all the fantastic people that I now see regularly on the boxing circuit.”

To find out more, visit Mr Longthorpe’s fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/onemillionpressups4parkinsons