Major route closed as flood warnings continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

One of the key motorway routes in the north of England has been closed by flooding as dozens of alerts remain in force across a swathe of the country.

A stretch of the A1(M) north of Newton Aycliffe, in Co Durham, was closed in both directions on Wednesday morning, with reports of long tailbacks forming.

The route is the main artery between Newcastle and the North East region, and the rest of England.

National Highways said on social media its officers were turning traffic around on both carriageways and moving them to a diversion route between junctions 59 and 60.

It said in a statement: “The A1(M) remains closed in County Durham due to severe flooding.

“Both carriageways between junctions 59 (Newton Aycliffe) and 60 (Sedgefield) were closed shortly after 7am and diversions were put in place.

“An investigation found the flooding to be a result of the sheer volume of rainwater from neighbouring fields rather than any drainage issues.

“Work continues to remove the floodwater from the carriageway with assistance being sought from the fire service.”

The statement added: “There is no timescale for the reopening of the A1(M) affected by flooding as an assessment of the condition of the carriageway will have to be carried out once the water is cleared.

“This may impact evening peak travel time.”

National Highways said drivers are being advised to use the A19 as an alternative route but warned that there are also closures on other roads in the area, including the A68 westbound from A1M junction 58.

It said: “This is adding to the traffic build-up on the A1(M) approaching the closure.”

The Met Office said the heavy downpours and thunderstorms of Tuesday died down on Wednesday, with fewer showers expected as the day progresses.

But the Environment Agency said there were 73 flood alerts in place as well as 19 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected.

The flood warnings were in place across a wide tract of England, from the North West to the South East.

These included eight flood warnings along a stretch of the River Irk, in Greater Manchester, between Royton and Cheetham Hill.

After a weather warning for thunderstorms in the south of England ended at 3am, the Met Office said showery rain would push into eastern parts of England over Wednesday, with sunny spells developing in the south.

On Tuesday evening, an MP warned that parts of Northumberland were experiencing “severe flooding” amid “extreme conditions”.

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery said his office had “taken numerous calls about the serious flooding” in south-east Northumberland.

In a post on social media, Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson said: “A number of roads have been closed in the Blyth area and NCC teams are at the scene, along with crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Powergrid and Northumbria Water.”