Empathy with ‘sad’ bananas compels shoppers to reduce food waste, research shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Labelling lone bananas as “sad singles” tugs at shoppers’ heartstrings and increases sales by over half, researchers have suggested.

Faced with a pile of loose, unsold single bananas, retailers can motivate customers to buy overlooked fruit by giving it emotional appeal.

A simple sign showing a banana with a downturned mouth, and the message “we are sad singles and want to be bought as well”, encouraged compassion in customers, who were moved by the idea of abandoned bananas longing for a home.

Academics from the University of Bath compared the effectiveness of “sad singles” signage versus “happy singles” for loose bananas and tomatoes.

Although both sentiments proved more effective than a sign that showed no emotion, it was the signs conveying the sad emotions that proved the most effective.

On average, the number of single bananas sold per hour increased from 2.02 when the emotionless banana sign was displayed to 3.19 with the sad banana sign – an increase of 58%.

In comparison, the happy banana signage increased hourly sales of single bananas from 2.02 to 2.13 (5.4%), making the sad banana signage almost 50% more effective than the happy banana signage.

“As far as we know, this is the first study comparing happy and sad expressions on bananas separated from their bunch to look at the impact on sales,” said Dr Lisa Eckmann from the Bath Retail Lab.

“The plight of the single bananas is really relatable, and the findings have very practical applications for boosting sales and reducing food waste from our supermarkets.

Labelling bananas with sad facial expressions sounds cute, but there’s very much a serious purpose Dr Eckmann

“The need to belong is one of the most basic human motivations, and applying sadness to single, stray bananas evoke a compassionate response from shoppers.

“Labelling bananas with sad facial expressions sounds cute, but there’s very much a serious purpose.

“The study shows it’s an easy, low cost, effective intervention for retailers and policymakers.”

Separated from their bunch by shoppers discarding one banana too many, or by transport, single bananas are part of the problem of picky consumer preferences that helps to account for 131 million tons of waste in the retail sector.

Previous research has shown single bananas have been shown to account for the highest amount both of climate impact and of food wasted at retailers.

The researchers carried out the experiment in a major German supermarket chain observing purchasing behaviour of single bananas of 3,810 customers over 192 hours.

The retailer had previously labelled bananas as singles wanting to be bought but had not added the emotional element.

The in-store study was adapted to an online experiment that asked 745 shoppers to imagine they were going to the supermarket intending to buy bananas.

A further online study with 1,990 participants replicated the setup for tomatoes, and 995 online participants took part in a final study to investigate the effect of price discounts on bananas.

I wasn’t aware of how single bananas accumulate to such a big food waste problem, and now I always look out for loose, single bananas when I’m shopping Dr Eckmann

“Food retailers could apply a step-wise intervention approach where they first use anthropomorphism as a sales-boosting strategy before turning to price discounts,” said Dr Eckmann.

“We don’t know whether consumers might get emotionally numb to sad bananas in the long term, but it’s an idea that certainly draws people in, and is easy to act on.

“I wasn’t aware of how single bananas accumulate to such a big food waste problem, and now I always look out for loose, single bananas when I’m shopping.”

The researchers say that future research could examine under which conditions sad expressions are not more effective than happy expressions, for example when produce is deformed or slightly damaged.

– The study, Anthropomorphic sad expressions reduce waste of “single” imperfect food, is published in the journal Psychology & Marketing.