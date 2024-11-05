Glastonbury announces change to ticket buying process ahead of 2025 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Glastonbury has changed the way fans will join its booking process ahead of tickets going on sale for the world famous festival next week.

Festival-goers previously had to refresh the holding page when tickets went live, but now they will be randomly assigned a place in the queue if they are already waiting on the website.

Coach travel tickets will go on sale on Thursday November 14 at 6pm while standard tickets will follow on Sunday November 17 at 9am.

In a 2025 Ticket Sale FAQ posted to their website on Tuesday, the festival said: “The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however the way in which you join the booking process is changing.

“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.

“Anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, so it’s important to make sure you are online ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens.

“Once you are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close you are to reaching the booking page.”

The festival has warned prospective buyers to not refresh the page or use multiple devices or tabs as “you may lose your place in the queue”.

This change comes after a spotlight was shone on various issues within online ticket selling including the use of dynamic pricing and tickets being resold by touts.

The subject made headlines after the release of Oasis tickets in September prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of prices surging in line with demand.

In a bid to prevent touting, Glastonbury customers have to register in advance to buy tickets for the event, which will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 25 to 29 next year.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 will cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, which is a £18.50 rise from the 2024 price of £355 plus a £5 booking fee.

Last year, coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes while standard tickets were all bought within an hour.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover, but she is already in talks with acts to headline in 2025.

The 2024 festival was the first year the event has featured two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage, Dua Lipa on Friday and SZA on Sunday.

On Saturday Coldplay made history as the first act to headline the festival five times.