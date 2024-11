Sir Rod Stewart ‘proud and ready’ to play legends slot at Glastonbury 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Rod Stewart said he is “more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate” as he was announced for the legends slot at Glastonbury next year.

The 79-year-old is the first musical act to be confirmed for the 2025 festival at Worthy Farm, before it takes a fallow year in 2026.

Sir Rod said on Instagram: “I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025!

“After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!.”

Sir Rod headlined Glastonbury in 2002, performing on Sunday night to close out the festival.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said on Instagram: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for.”

She added: “What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!.”

This year, Canadian singer Shania Twain, known for hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and That Don’t Impress Me Much, starred in the coveted slot.

Fellow major artists including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey have also filled the prestigious position.

Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza all headlined the Pyramid Stage this year.

Last week, Sir Rod announced he is to end “large-scale world tours” but brushed off retirement plans.

The musician, who turns 80 in January, wrote in an Instagram post: “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire”.

“I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”

The post was signed “The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart”.

The biggest tracks from his six-decade career include You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs, Tonight’s The Night and Maggie May.

Sir Rod is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.