What the papers say – December 28
Saturday’s front pages cover a variety of stories.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A variety of domestic political issues lead Saturday’s headlines.
The Daily Telegraph focuses on Nigel Farage, who says tech billionaire Elon Musk will help his Reform party beat the Tories.
Millions of homeowners could be offered grants and cheap loans as incentives for solar panel installation, according to The Times.
The Daily Mail writes holidaymakers will be slapped with record tax rates on flights.
The iWeekend writes water firms have been fined £2 by a watchdog despite record sewage levels.
The Daily Mirror reports that Sir Keir Starmer’s brother Nick has died of cancer, aged 60.
The Guardian says more than 1.5 million British school children are studying in dilapidated schools.
In financial news, FTWeekend reports global corporate debt sales hit £6.36trn this week.
Experts have hailed 2024 as the “year of the cancer vaccine”, the Daily Express writes.
The Sun’s front page declares Manchester United “mean” amid reports of cost-cutting measures plaguing the club.
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on former royal butler Paul Burrell, who says the ghost of Princess Diana helped him meet his fiance.