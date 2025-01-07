What the papers say – January 7
Elon Musk continues to feature heavily across the front pages.
A row between the Prime Minister and Elon Musk dominates the news coverage on Tuesday.
The Tesla and X owner has launched a slew of social media posts attacking Sir Keir Starmer in recent days, accusing him of being “complicit in the crimes” of child sex offenders as he called for a national investigation into child sexual abuse.
The story features on the front of The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph and Financial Times, with the PM accusing Mr Musk and others of “spreading lies and misinformation”.
The Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with backlash to the PM’s comments, after he suggested those calling for an inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal were “jumping on a far-right bandwagon”.
The Times says French President Emmanuel Macron has joined Sir Keir in rounding on Mr Musk for attempting to influence overseas politics.
Metro reports the row between Mr Musk and Sir Keir risks overshadowing the PM’s plan to rescue the NHS, which the i says includes a reliance on private hospitals in order to reduce waiting lists.
Elsewhere, The Sun reports a man has been charged with stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas for more than six years.
And the Daily Star says 23 people have been trapped by the weather inside Britain’s highest pub.