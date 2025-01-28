Pageant master hopes to start nationwide singalong to mark 80 years since VE Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pageant master for Queen Elizabeth II is aiming to create a nationwide singalong to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and help “bring the nation together”.

Bruno Peek, 74, from Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, masterminded worldwide beacon tributes for the late Queen’s golden, diamond and platinum jubilees, and has now set his sights on commemorating the 80th anniversary since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

He has proposed the nation comes together at 9.30pm on May 8 to sing the hymn I Vow To Thee My Country as a way of encouraging Britons to celebrate VE Day.

We want the whole country... to stop what they're doing, stand up and sing this wonderful British hymn together Bruno Peek

Mr Peek, who staged the Millennium Beacon project, was made an OBE in 2000 and became a Commander of the Royal Victoria Order (RVO) in 2022, but he said seeing the nation sing together would be his “biggest achievement”.

“We want the whole country, whether they’re involved in VE Day or not… to stop what they’re doing, stand up and sing this wonderful British hymn together, bringing the whole nation together in one special moment in time,” he told the PA news agency.

“I just felt there must be something that can bring people together that doesn’t have any political, religious or any other overtones, that people can sing with a simple heart without feeling they are being pressured to sing it for somebody else.

“They’re singing it for them (the fallen soldiers) but what they’re doing by singing for them, they’re singing it together.

“This is what we want in this world at the moment.”

Mr Peek said he has spent months organising events to mark VE Day and he hopes to “pay tribute to Scotland” this year.

He has organised 20 bagpipe players across Scotland to play a rendition of Celebratum, composed by famous piper Stuart Liddell, every morning for 80 days to count down the days to VE Day, starting at midday on February 12 until midday on May 8.

“When people think of World War Two, like World War One, so many just think it’s England, but they forget the sacrifice the Scots, Welsh and Irish made too,” he explained.

“For VE Day, I thought I’d kick off the 80-day countdown based in Scotland, so it gives Scotland the opportunity to pay tribute to the thousands of Scotsmen that sacrificed so much for the freedom we all enjoy today.”

Pipe Major Lady Jane Macrae, who has been friends with Mr Peek for more than 20 years, will lead the first day of the 80-day countdown.

The pipers will play at various locations including Edinburgh, Balmoral, Blair, Ardrveck and the Castle of Mey.

Mr Peek said more than 600 town criers across the UK will take part in events and church bells will ring to mark VE Day.

His aim is to involve local people and highlight the “grassroots communities celebrating what their relatives did for them”.

A beacon lighting ceremony will take place on VE Day to remember those who died in the war and to commemorate the last survivors.

“I’ve always said the light from the beacons always represents the light of peace that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war,” Mr Peek said.

“It will be one of the last (events) where survivors are around to say thank you to the people who did so much for us.

“Let’s come together, celebrate and commemorate the millions who sacrificed their lives at home and abroad, so that we enjoy the freedom we do today.”