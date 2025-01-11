Eric Morecambe’s glasses fetch £20,000 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of Eric Morecambe’s glasses have fetched £20,000 at an auction filled with treasures belonging to the comedy legend.

A lifetime of showbiz memorabilia and personal items from the comic’s former home, Brachefield in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, went up for sale almost 10 months following the death of his widow Joan, aged 97, in March 2024.

Morecambe’s glasses were synonymous with his comedic persona and a pair in imitation tortoiseshell by company Metzler sold alongside his Barling briar pipe and two black and white photographs of him with the spectacles.

The TV star was known for smoking pipes and a selection of them were sold in a lot that fetched £1,100.

A tailcoat and trousers, writing desk, and Breitling watch were among the other auctioned items previously owned by the comic who formed one half of double act Morecambe and Wise.

Morecambe was made an OBE in 1976 and his medal, awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II, sold for £11,000, which was £8,000 above its highest estimate.

A Society of Film and Television Arts award for best light entertainment performance which went to Morecambe and Wise in 1970 also sold for £4,400.

An oil on canvas painting by royal portrait artist Richard Stone depicting Morecambe sitting down smoking a cigar sold for £15,000, while a version of his ventriloquist dummy Charlie, which he took to America to appear on The Ed Sullivan Show, sold for £6,200.

Elsewhere, a personal letter from King Charles III, who was then the Prince of Wales, fetched £2,500, while a vintage Luton Town Admiral tracksuit with Eric stitched on the back, given to him by the football club, sold for £5,500.

Charles Hanson, of Hanson Auctioneers said: “We were thrilled with the extraordinary results achieved at this auction.

“Eric Morecambe’s legacy lives on in the hearts of millions, and the prices reflect not only the quality and uniqueness of the items but also the deep affection fans continue to hold for him. It’s been an incredible two days!”

The auction house offered his belongings in 700 lots on January 10 and 11, more than 40 years after Morecambe died of a heart attack aged 58 in 1984.

The prices do not include the buyer’s premium.