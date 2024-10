In Pictures: 2024 tour the latest in series of royal visits to Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The King and Queen are set to arrive in Australia for the start of a historic tour to the South Pacific.

The royal couple will be in Canberra and Sydney for six days in Charles’s first visit to a realm – countries where he is head of state – since assuming the throne.

They will follow in the footsteps of many past royal visitors to Australia.