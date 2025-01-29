Beatrice and husband ‘besotted’ with ‘tiny and absolutely perfect’ baby Athena

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her “tiny and absolutely perfect” baby daughter Athena after giving birth several weeks premature.

The late Queen’s granddaughter’s second child was born a week ago weighing 4lb 5oz and both mother and baby are said to be healthy, doing well and now at home, Buckingham Palace said.

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posted an emotional tribute to his daughter, saying he and the princess were “completely besotted” with the new arrival, adding “our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena”.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi also thanked the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London for their “exceptional care” after Athena Elizabeth Rose – her second name a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – arrived several weeks early on January 22.

Beatrice, 36, was due to give birth in early spring, and in December received medical advice and was told not to travel long distances.

She joined the royal family at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day after changing her travel plans from spending the festive period overseas, with doctors said to have warned that a premature arrival was a possibility.

Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi released a photograph of their daughter taken by Mr Mapelli Mozzi, showing Athena with dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeved garment, and wrapped in a pink blanket with her face hidden by her arm.

The family is said to be enjoying spending time together at home with Athena’s older siblings, three-year-old Sienna, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son and Beatrice’s stepson, eight-year-old Wolfie.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi wrote: “We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect.

“We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.”

He added: “A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

The King and Queen have been informed and are delighted, the Palace said.

Athena is the King’s great niece and a new grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She is 11th in line to the throne, and also a niece of Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, who welcomed the news on her Instagram Stories with the post “Welcome Baby Girl”.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The name Athena is Greek in origin; in ancient mythology, Athena was a goddess of wisdom, war and handicrafts, and a daughter of Zeus.

Beatrice’s older daughter Sienna also has Elizabeth as a middle name in honour of the princess’s beloved grandmother the late Queen, who died in 2022.

Beatrice married millionaire property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi in a secret lockdown wedding in 2020 attended by her grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, after her planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Known as Edo, Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

The princess, who is not a full-time working royal, is an adviser for Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, and a co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust.

She has a number of royal patronages including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

Athena is not the first royal baby to be born prematurely.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor was born four weeks early, weighing 4lb 9oz, in 2003, with Sophie rushed by ambulance for an emergency caesarean.

Beatrice is not thought to have attended hospital by ambulance.