Cheetah dies at zoo after short illness

Cleo, five, had only arrived at Edinburgh Zoo two months ago.

Sarah Ward
Wednesday 02 October 2024 11:52
Cleo the cheetah died two months after arriving at Edinburgh Zoo (RZSS/PA)
A cheetah has died at Edinburgh Zoo despite attempts by vets to save her.

Five-year-old Cleo had only arrived at the zoo on August 1 from Fota Wildlife Park, in Co Cork, Ireland.

She died exactly two months later, on Tuesday, after a short illness.

It was the first time in 24 years that a cheetah had lived at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) zoo.

Keepers were optimistic of bringing another cheetah to Edinburgh to join her.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to find the cause of death.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said on Wednesday: “In spite of the best efforts of our veterinary team and specialist animal carers, I’m sorry to say that Cleo passed away last night, following a short illness.

“We are still trying to establish what the cause of death is but we believe it is related to liver failure. We will know more after a post-mortem examination.

“Cleo wasn’t here at Edinburgh Zoo for long but in that time she made an amazing impression on all of the staff, vets, and visitors who met her. She will be sadly missed.”

