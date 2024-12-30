Cathedral organist and music director ‘humbled’ by honour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The organist and master of music at one of Scotland’s major cathedrals has said it is “humbling” to be recognised in the New Year Honours list on the eve of his retirement.

Michael Harris took up the post at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh in 1996 and has been involved in many events of historical and royal significance over the years.

He has been made an MBE in the honours list for services to music.

Mr Harris, who is due to retire from his role at the cathedral on December 31, said it was a lovely surprise to be recognised and paid tribute to his colleagues.

He said: “It’s obviously very sort of humbling to receive this. And, you know, it’s been an immense privilege being part of St Giles’ and its living history, and to be able to lead the music team during that time, it’s a tribute to them, really, as much as anything else.

“Without the whole team in the choir and organists and others, without them none of the great occasions we’ve had in these past few years, as well as our weekly round of course, none of that would have been possible.”

Mr Harris started his musical education as a chorister at Gloucester Cathedral and was then an organ scholar at St Peter’s College, Oxford, before continuing his studies at the Royal College of Music.

Before his move to Edinburgh in 1996, he held posts as sub-organist of Leeds Parish Church and assistant organist of Canterbury Cathedral.

During his time at St Giles’ Cathedral, Mr Harris has been involved with services to mark the return of the Stone of Destiny to Scotland in 1996 and the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

He was also director of music for royal events including a service of thanksgiving for the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and a service of thanksgiving in July 2023 to mark the coronation of the King and Queen, saying he felt “really privileged” to have done that.

The 66-year-old said: “It really is somewhere that always has been at the centre of Scotland’s history.

“One of my very first national occasions was the Stone of Destiny arriving in Scotland. And it’s continued, of course, with the various things – it’s been eventful.”

It's never a dull moment. You never know what's going to come around the corner Michael Harris

He added: “It’s never a dull moment. You never know what’s going to come around the corner.

“There have been so many things, even such things as the great Christmas services, where you welcome so many people.

“And we had the big service in 1999 for the Scottish Parliament being instituted then, and then those royal occasions.

“But you can find special moments in all sorts of things, really.”

St Giles’ Cathedral has been a working church for 900 years, having been founded in 1124 by King David I.

Mr Harris, who is married and has a daughter, has played many concerts on the cathedral’s Rieger organ, which was built in 1992, and has also given recitals at venues around the world.

His solo recordings include The Organ At St Giles’, while he has also directed the cathedral choir on a number of CD recordings.

Under his direction, the cathedral choir has carried out a number of international tours, including to Canada, Italy and the US.

He has also been very involved in organ and choral education, including lecturing in music at Edinburgh Napier University.