UK needs to be ‘critical friend’ to Trump, says Davey

The UK needs to be a “critical friend” to Donald Trump, Sir Ed Davey has said after describing him as a “destructive demagogue” when the US election results came in.

The Lib Dem leader also called for a London summit on Ukraine for European leaders to co-ordinate before Mr Trump takes office and for the Government to deepen trade ties with the EU as potential US tariffs loom.

Sir Ed called Mr Trump a “dangerous, destructive demagogue” this week after US voters returned him to the White House.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said that the UK should “roll out the red carpet” for the US president-elect, and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has suggested Mr Trump address Parliament.

“(The US is) one of our closest allies, and we do need to engage with President Trump,” the Lib Dem leader told the PA news agency on Friday.

“I’m really, really clear on that, but we also – I’m not sure if Nigel Farage or others will agree with this, (if) the Conservatives would agree with it – we do need to be a critical friend. Yes, we need to be a friend, but we have to be honest.”

It would be dishonest not to admit that the Lib Dems do not share all of Mr Trump’s values, he said.

I think by having that summit of European leaders, we would send a message to President-elect Trump, and hopefully a message that encourages him. He's often said other countries need to do more - well, it will be a sign that other countries are doing more Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

“As a leader of a country, he’s one of our closest allies, but you’re not being a true friend if you don’t point out where you disagree,” he said.

If Mr Trump made good on his pledge to impose tariffs on UK imports to the US, Sir Ed said engaging with Europe on trade would become more urgent.

“Our economy is going to suffer. The cost of living will get even worse. The growth prospects will be hit, and we’ve got to look elsewhere, and that means Europe,” he said.

He also called for European countries to co-ordinate support for Ukraine before Mr Trump took office in January with a “Save Ukraine summit” in London.

Speaking during a visit to Surrey Stands With Ukraine, an organisation based in Epsom that sends aid to Ukraine, he said: “I think we need to pre-empt whatever decision President-elect Trump eventually takes by showing UK leadership in Europe.

“I think by having that summit of European leaders, we would send a message to President-elect Trump, and hopefully a message that encourages him.

“He’s often said other countries need to do more – well, it will be a sign that other countries are doing more, and therefore that hopefully would encourage him to stay the course and continue the policies of President Biden when it comes to Ukraine.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed the situation in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that during the call on Friday afternoon, “on Ukraine and the egregious deployment of DPRK troops to Russia – the leaders agreed Putin’s ongoing aggression in Europe could not be allowed to succeed.

“Russia’s continued assault only further underscored the need for our unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine, the Prime Minister said.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy meanwhile said that a “deployment of DPRK troops to the front line would be a grave error” and the “deployment of combat troops constitutes a dangerous expansion of DPRK’s support for Russia’s illegal war”.