Sir Ed Davey falls short in bid for Christmas number one
The Liberal Democrat leader’s song Love is Enough reached number 39 in the official charts.
Sir Ed Davey’s efforts to make it to the top of the Christmas charts have fallen short.
The politician had used the charity single to raise awareness of young carers’ lives, appearing outside the front door of No 10 Downing Street to perform.
Sir Ed paid tribute to Wham! whose 1984 single Last Christmas topped the charts, adding: “We might not have made it to number one, but we did take some wonderful young carers into No 10 to remind the Government that carers matter and mustn’t be neglected any longer.”
Elsewhere in the charts, a protest track by fictional band Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers called Freezing This Christmas climbed to number 37, surpassing the Lib Dem leader’s single.
The song is a criticism of the Government’s decision to limit winter fuel payments to only the poorest pensioners.